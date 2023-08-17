Landaas & Co. WI ADV Takes $203,000 Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Landaas & Co. WI ADV purchased a new position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 5,359 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Comcast by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,653,778 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,876,273,000 after purchasing an additional 7,084,451 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,798,173,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 42,448,741 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,245,022,000 after acquiring an additional 189,845 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 42,441,142 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,987,094,000 after acquiring an additional 473,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 40,470,582 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,415,280,000 after acquiring an additional 1,873,972 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CMCSA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Pivotal Research increased their target price on Comcast from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. UBS Group increased their target price on Comcast from $35.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Comcast from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Wolfe Research raised Comcast from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price target on Comcast from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Comcast has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.88.

Comcast Stock Performance

CMCSA stock traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $46.63. 3,654,222 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,772,119. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $28.39 and a 12 month high of $47.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $192.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.98.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The cable giant reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $30.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.11 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 5.40%. Comcast’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 3rd. Comcast’s payout ratio is 73.42%.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

