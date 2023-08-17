Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Has $7.01 Million Stock Position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 2,606.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,043 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,896 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $7,012,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. AXS Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 135.6% during the 4th quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 139 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. 86.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on STZ. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Constellation Brands from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. HSBC raised their price objective on Constellation Brands from $275.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Constellation Brands from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Constellation Brands from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised Constellation Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, June 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Constellation Brands currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $266.24.

STZ traded down $3.26 during trading on Thursday, hitting $259.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 418,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,229,008. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -142.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.04. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $208.12 and a 12 month high of $273.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $257.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $237.14.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, June 30th. The company reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.08. Constellation Brands had a positive return on equity of 22.32% and a negative net margin of 3.14%. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently -194.54%.

In related news, EVP James O. Bourdeau sold 30,723 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.00, for a total transaction of $8,264,487.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,479,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP James O. Bourdeau sold 30,723 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.00, for a total transaction of $8,264,487.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,479,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Garth Hankinson sold 1,550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.96, for a total value of $415,338.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 9,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,543,208.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 100,819 shares of company stock worth $27,054,755. Corporate insiders own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

