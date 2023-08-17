Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Invests $13.64 Million in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 67,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,643,000. Burlington Stores accounts for 1.9% of Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores during the first quarter worth $27,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in Burlington Stores by 58.2% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Burlington Stores in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in Burlington Stores by 3,860.0% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC grew its position in Burlington Stores by 68.8% in the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter.

Burlington Stores Stock Up 0.4 %

Burlington Stores stock traded up $0.69 on Thursday, hitting $171.95. 867,730 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,071,686. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market cap of $11.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $162.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $185.09. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 1 year low of $106.47 and a 1 year high of $239.94.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Burlington Stores ( NYSE:BURL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 41.79% and a net margin of 2.77%. Burlington Stores’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BURL shares. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $260.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $270.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $221.00 to $213.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $245.00 to $214.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $275.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Burlington Stores presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $215.37.

About Burlington Stores

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

Featured Stories

