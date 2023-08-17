Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Sells 101,400 Shares of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. reduced its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF – Free Report) by 24.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 317,361 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 101,400 shares during the period. Abercrombie & Fitch comprises 1.2% of Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. owned about 0.63% of Abercrombie & Fitch worth $8,807,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 1,051.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,221 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,115 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch during the 1st quarter worth $95,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 3,078 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,078 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 46.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,667 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,161 shares during the period. 99.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Abercrombie & Fitch from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group lifted their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Argus raised Abercrombie & Fitch from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $35.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.29.

NYSE ANF traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $41.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 623,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,701,847. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.87 and a beta of 1.50. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. has a 1-year low of $14.02 and a 1-year high of $42.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is $37.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.66.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The apparel retailer reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.41. The company had revenue of $836.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $814.93 million. Abercrombie & Fitch had a return on equity of 6.82% and a net margin of 0.96%. Abercrombie & Fitch’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.27) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

In other Abercrombie & Fitch news, CEO Fran Horowitz sold 17,883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.07, for a total transaction of $716,571.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 775,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,079,253.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Scott D. Lipesky sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $285,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 131,918 shares in the company, valued at $5,012,884. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Fran Horowitz sold 17,883 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.07, for a total value of $716,571.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 775,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,079,253.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 302,387 shares of company stock valued at $11,214,903. 3.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, and accessories for men, women, and kids under the Hollister, Gilly Hicks, Social Tourist, Abercrombie & Fitch, and abercrombie kids brands.

