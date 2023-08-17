Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Sells 87,311 Shares of TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lowered its stake in TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU – Free Report) (TSE:T) by 27.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 231,981 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 87,311 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in TELUS were worth $4,607,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TU. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in TELUS in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in TELUS by 227.5% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,598 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in TELUS by 44.5% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,989 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in TELUS in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in TELUS in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Institutional investors own 45.03% of the company’s stock.

TELUS Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of TU traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $17.00. 763,374 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,571,335. TELUS Co. has a 52 week low of $16.68 and a 52 week high of $23.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.48 billion, a PE ratio of 27.56, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.72.

TELUS Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $0.274 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.45%. This is an increase from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 172.58%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on TU shares. Desjardins reduced their price objective on TELUS from C$29.00 to C$27.50 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on TELUS from C$32.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. TD Securities cut their price target on TELUS from C$30.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on TELUS in a research note on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price target on TELUS from C$29.50 to C$28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th.

TELUS Profile

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network services; mobile technologies equipment; data services, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain and consumer goods technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services.

