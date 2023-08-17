Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Trims Stock Position in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lessened its stake in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Free Report) by 37.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 85,096 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,629 shares during the quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $4,679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Campbell Soup by 149.8% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 77.7% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.00% of the company’s stock.

Campbell Soup Trading Down 0.7 %

CPB stock traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $42.62. 969,020 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,413,112. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $45.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.70 billion, a PE ratio of 16.44, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.32. Campbell Soup has a one year low of $42.57 and a one year high of $57.78.

Campbell Soup Dividend Announcement

Campbell Soup ( NYSE:CPB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 7th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 26.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Campbell Soup will post 3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 6th were issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 5th. Campbell Soup’s payout ratio is presently 56.71%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CPB has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Campbell Soup in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $50.00 to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $52.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $55.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $52.00 to $49.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Campbell Soup presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.83.

About Campbell Soup

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

