Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Lantheus from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. SVB Securities lifted their target price on shares of Lantheus from $120.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Lantheus from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Lantheus from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Lantheus from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.83.

NASDAQ LNTH traded down $0.95 on Thursday, hitting $65.78. 55,841 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,031,496. Lantheus has a 52-week low of $47.46 and a 52-week high of $100.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 4.88 and a quick ratio of 4.55. The company has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 161.32 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $82.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.10.

In related news, CEO Mary Anne Heino sold 10,950 shares of Lantheus stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.58, for a total value of $750,951.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 329,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,594,846.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Andrea Sabens sold 1,752 shares of Lantheus stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.87, for a total value of $159,204.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 59,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,431,027.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mary Anne Heino sold 10,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.58, for a total transaction of $750,951.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 329,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,594,846.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,999 shares of company stock valued at $1,202,050. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CreativeOne Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Lantheus during the 2nd quarter worth $535,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Lantheus by 106.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 82,722 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,942,000 after acquiring an additional 42,704 shares during the last quarter. Girard Partners LTD. acquired a new position in Lantheus during the 2nd quarter worth $1,254,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Lantheus during the 2nd quarter worth $320,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Lantheus during the 2nd quarter worth $145,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.44% of the company’s stock.

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, an ultrasound enhancing agent used in echocardiography exams; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine; Xenon-133 to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; and Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent.

