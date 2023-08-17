Laura Ashley (LON:ALY) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.39

Shares of Laura Ashley Holdings plc (LON:ALY – Get Free Report) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0.39 ($0.00) and traded as low as GBX 0.39 ($0.00). Laura Ashley shares last traded at GBX 0.39 ($0.00), with a volume of 2,241,518 shares trading hands.
Laura Ashley Trading Up 27.9 %
The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 466.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 0.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 0.39. The stock has a market cap of £2.84 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.17.
About Laura Ashley
Laura Ashley Holdings plc engages in retailing furniture, home accessories, decorating, and fashion products in the United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland, and France. It offers furniture for bedroom, living room, and kitchen and dining; sofas and armchairs; chandeliers, pendants, wall lights, table lamps, floor lamps, decorative lighting and accessories, and string lights, as well as lamp shades and bases; furniture, kitchen and bathroom, matt emulsion, and water based paints; and curtain, lining, PVC, and upholstery fabrics.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Laura Ashley
- How to Calculate Retirement Income: MarketBeat’s Calculator
- 7 Best Bear Market ETFs to Battle a Market Decline
- What are stock market earnings reports?
- How to Invest in Wheat: Is it a Hedge Against Inflation?
- What is the S&P 500 and How It is Distinct from Other Indexes
- Walmart Wins the Retail Wars: Target is Losing Ground
Receive News & Ratings for Laura Ashley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laura Ashley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.