Lavras Gold (CVE:LGC) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.33

Lavras Gold Corp. (CVE:LGC – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.33 and traded as low as C$0.26. Lavras Gold shares last traded at C$0.26, with a volume of 77,500 shares.

Lavras Gold Trading Down 13.5 %

The stock has a market capitalization of C$9.25 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.21. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$0.25 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 11.12 and a current ratio of 7.63.

Lavras Gold Company Profile

Lavras Gold Corp. operates as a junior exploration company in southern Brazil. It engages in the exploration and development of the Lavras do Sul gold project covering an area of approximately 22,000 hectares located in Rio Grande do Sul, Brazil. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

