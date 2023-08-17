Leap Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LPTX) Price Target Cut to $20.00

Leap Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LPTX – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by equities researchers at Robert W. Baird from $30.00 to $20.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.
Separately, Raymond James dropped their price objective on Leap Therapeutics from $20.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd.
Leap Therapeutics Price Performance
Leap Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LPTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.91) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.90) by ($0.01). Equities analysts expect that Leap Therapeutics will post -6.4 EPS for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Leap Therapeutics
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TD Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Leap Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Samsara BioCapital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Leap Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,276,000. Baker BROS. Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Leap Therapeutics by 1,226.7% in the first quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 7,425,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,525,000 after acquiring an additional 6,865,865 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of Leap Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $523,000. Finally, Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Leap Therapeutics by 13.8% in the first quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 1,535,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 186,495 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.64% of the company’s stock.
About Leap Therapeutics
Leap Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, acquires and develops antibody therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidates include DKN-01, a monoclonal antibody that inhibits Dickkopf-related protein 1, which is in multiple ongoing clinical trials for treating esophagogastric and gynecologic cancers; and FL-301, a monoclonal antibody that targets cells that express Claudin18.2 on their cell surface and is in phase I clinical trial, as well as two preclinical antibody programs, FL-302 and FL-501.
