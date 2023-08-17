Leap Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LPTX) Price Target Cut to $20.00

Leap Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LPTX – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by equities researchers at Robert W. Baird from $30.00 to $20.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Separately, Raymond James dropped their price objective on Leap Therapeutics from $20.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd.

NASDAQ:LPTX traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.19. The stock had a trading volume of 114,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,028. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.38 and its 200 day moving average is $4.83. Leap Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $2.11 and a fifty-two week high of $18.60. The stock has a market cap of $26.15 million, a P/E ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 0.46.

Leap Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LPTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.91) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.90) by ($0.01). Equities analysts expect that Leap Therapeutics will post -6.4 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TD Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Leap Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Samsara BioCapital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Leap Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,276,000. Baker BROS. Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Leap Therapeutics by 1,226.7% in the first quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 7,425,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,525,000 after acquiring an additional 6,865,865 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of Leap Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $523,000. Finally, Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Leap Therapeutics by 13.8% in the first quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 1,535,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 186,495 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.64% of the company’s stock.

Leap Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, acquires and develops antibody therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidates include DKN-01, a monoclonal antibody that inhibits Dickkopf-related protein 1, which is in multiple ongoing clinical trials for treating esophagogastric and gynecologic cancers; and FL-301, a monoclonal antibody that targets cells that express Claudin18.2 on their cell surface and is in phase I clinical trial, as well as two preclinical antibody programs, FL-302 and FL-501.

