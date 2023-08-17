Leerink Partnrs Reaffirms “Market Perform” Rating for Turnstone Biologics (NASDAQ:TSBX)

Turnstone Biologics (NASDAQ:TSBX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating restated by stock analysts at Leerink Partnrs in a research note issued on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Turnstone Biologics’ Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.69) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.69) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.27) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.82) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($2.95) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($2.59) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($2.23) EPS.

TSBX has been the topic of several other research reports. SVB Securities started coverage on Turnstone Biologics in a report on Tuesday. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler started coverage on Turnstone Biologics in a report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Turnstone Biologics in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock.

TSBX stock opened at $9.66 on Tuesday. Turnstone Biologics has a 52-week low of $9.42 and a 52-week high of $13.20.

In related news, major shareholder Versant Ventures V, Llc acquired 225,000 shares of Turnstone Biologics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.00 per share, for a total transaction of $2,700,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,726,322 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,715,864. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Versant Ventures V, Llc bought 225,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.00 per share, with a total value of $2,700,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,726,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,715,864. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Rishi Gupta bought 416,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.00 per share, with a total value of $4,999,992.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,099,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,191,180. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Turnstone Biologics Corp., a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing medicines to treat and cure patients with solid tumors. The company's lead product includes TIDAL-01 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer, colorectal cancer, and uveal melanoma, as well as an investigator sponsored trial to treat cutaneous and non-cutaneous melanomas.

