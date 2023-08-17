Leerink Partnrs Weighs in on Cytokinetics, Incorporated’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:CYTK)

Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Leerink Partnrs issued their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Cytokinetics in a report issued on Tuesday, August 15th. Leerink Partnrs analyst R. Ruiz forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($0.80) per share for the quarter. Leerink Partnrs has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Cytokinetics’ current full-year earnings is ($4.10) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Cytokinetics’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.80) EPS.

Several other research analysts have also commented on CYTK. SVB Securities initiated coverage on shares of Cytokinetics in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective on shares of Cytokinetics in a report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cytokinetics in a report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Cytokinetics from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Cytokinetics in a report on Friday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.21.

CYTK opened at $33.17 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.08. Cytokinetics has a one year low of $30.66 and a one year high of $55.80.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.23) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $0.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.67 million. Cytokinetics had a negative return on equity of 1,401.63% and a negative net margin of 5,419.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 99.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.23) EPS.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CYTK. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 76.2% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 786 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,282 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of Cytokinetics during the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Natixis bought a new stake in shares of Cytokinetics in the fourth quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cytokinetics in the second quarter worth about $62,000.

In other news, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.67, for a total value of $470,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 441,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,614,654.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.67, for a total value of $470,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 441,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,614,654.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Muna Bhanji sold 2,000 shares of Cytokinetics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.12, for a total transaction of $68,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $478,737.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 82,000 shares of company stock worth $2,846,965 in the last 90 days. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company develops small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

