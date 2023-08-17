Legacy Financial Strategies LLC Buys 14,422 Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Legacy Financial Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 511,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,422 shares during the period. Schwab US Broad Market ETF accounts for about 9.1% of Legacy Financial Strategies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Schwab US Broad Market ETF worth $24,461,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHB. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 112.8% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 3,165 shares during the period. AMI Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 81.8% in the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 67,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,629,000 after purchasing an additional 30,577 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1,065.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $983,000 after purchasing an additional 16,821 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 134.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 73,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,944,000 after purchasing an additional 42,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 102.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 4,866 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Stock Performance

SCHB traded down $0.42 during trading on Thursday, reaching $50.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 524,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 807,931. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 52-week low of $40.92 and a 52-week high of $53.71. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $51.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.18. The company has a market capitalization of $22.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.03.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

