Legacy Financial Strategies LLC Has $2.04 Million Holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Legacy Financial Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 21.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 18,091 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,217 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $2,042,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 8.8% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 255,660 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,864,000 after buying an additional 20,662 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 204,590 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $22,313,000 after buying an additional 42,469 shares during the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 19.1% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,234,225 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $365,144,000 after buying an additional 519,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 60.3% in the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,063 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 76.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TROW. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $89.50 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. 22nd Century Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.73.

T. Rowe Price Group Stock Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ:TROW traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $108.60. 635,699 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,528,487. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $114.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $112.42. The company has a market cap of $24.36 billion, a PE ratio of 16.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.30. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $93.53 and a 12-month high of $134.64.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 24.73% and a return on equity of 18.30%. T. Rowe Price Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.79 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

T. Rowe Price Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.49%. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is 72.73%.

About T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

