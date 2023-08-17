Legacy Financial Strategies LLC Purchases 4,275 Shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Legacy Financial Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Free Report) by 10.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,455 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,275 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $1,733,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HRL. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Hormel Foods by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,000 after buying an additional 1,273 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in Hormel Foods by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 37,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,954,000 after buying an additional 1,468 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in Hormel Foods by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 37,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,946,000 after buying an additional 2,339 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in Hormel Foods by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 8,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Hormel Foods by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,030,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,640,000 after buying an additional 8,636 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.49% of the company’s stock.

Hormel Foods Stock Performance

Shares of HRL stock traded down $0.56 on Thursday, reaching $39.51. The stock had a trading volume of 1,095,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,004,589. The stock has a market cap of $21.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.20. Hormel Foods Co. has a 1 year low of $37.78 and a 1 year high of $51.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.42. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.83.

Hormel Foods Announces Dividend

Hormel Foods ( NYSE:HRL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 7.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 17th were paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 14th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on HRL shares. Barclays cut their target price on Hormel Foods from $45.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on Hormel Foods in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.71.

Insider Transactions at Hormel Foods

In related news, VP Mark J. Ourada sold 9,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $377,200.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $848,044. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Mark J. Ourada sold 9,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $377,200.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $848,044. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Mark A. Coffey sold 31,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total value of $1,271,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 55,133 shares in the company, valued at $2,232,886.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,800 shares of company stock worth $1,859,552 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

About Hormel Foods

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

