Legacy Financial Strategies LLC Raises Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC)

Legacy Financial Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 44,503 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,332 shares during the quarter. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of Legacy Financial Strategies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF were worth $2,736,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MAI Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 5.6% during the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 15,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $943,000 after buying an additional 814 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 16.2% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 14,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $904,000 after buying an additional 2,047 shares during the period. Laffer Tengler Investments purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF during the first quarter worth $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 190.9% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 20,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,259,000 after buying an additional 13,442 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 4.6% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 176,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,825,000 after buying an additional 7,687 shares during the period.

Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FHLC traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $62.87. 144,057 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 163,911. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF has a 52-week low of $56.83 and a 52-week high of $66.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.43. The firm has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.70 and a beta of 0.72.

Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (FHLC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI US IMI 25\u002F50 Health Care index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US health care sector. FHLC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

