Legacy Financial Strategies LLC Sells 2,643 Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Legacy Financial Strategies LLC lessened its stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,643 shares during the quarter. Aflac accounts for about 0.8% of Legacy Financial Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $2,163,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AFL. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aflac in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new position in Aflac during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Aflac during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Aflac in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Aflac in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.56% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AFL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Aflac from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Aflac from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aflac in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Aflac from $79.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Aflac from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aflac presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.90.

Aflac Price Performance

Aflac stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $75.67. 1,121,245 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,458,350. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $71.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.31. Aflac Incorporated has a twelve month low of $56.03 and a twelve month high of $78.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $44.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.94.

Aflac Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 23rd will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Aflac’s payout ratio is currently 22.46%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Virgil Raynard Miller sold 2,626 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.08, for a total transaction of $202,412.08. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $168,111.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 16,040 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.86, for a total value of $1,216,794.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 53,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,090,750.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Virgil Raynard Miller sold 2,626 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.08, for a total transaction of $202,412.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $168,111.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 32,637 shares of company stock worth $2,360,201. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Company Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates in two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

