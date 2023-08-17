Legacy Financial Strategies LLC Takes $218,000 Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Legacy Financial Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 765 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SYK. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stryker during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stryker during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stryker during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Stryker during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 2,065 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Stryker in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $321.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $285.00 to $310.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $285.00 to $336.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Stryker from $320.00 to $345.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Stryker presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $309.33.

Insider Transactions at Stryker

In related news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.50, for a total value of $139,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,522,559.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Stryker Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of SYK traded down $3.51 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $278.10. 738,575 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,312,169. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $290.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $282.77. Stryker Co. has a twelve month low of $200.80 and a twelve month high of $306.93. The stock has a market cap of $105.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical technology company reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.16. Stryker had a net margin of 13.92% and a return on equity of 22.31%. The company had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.25 EPS. Stryker’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.37%.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

