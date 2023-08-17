LegalZoom.com’s (LZ) Market Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at JMP Securities

JMP Securities reissued their market outperform rating on shares of LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ – Free Report) in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $15.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on LZ. Citigroup upped their target price on LegalZoom.com from $15.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on LegalZoom.com from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. TheStreet upgraded LegalZoom.com from a d rating to a c- rating in a report on Monday, June 12th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded LegalZoom.com from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on LegalZoom.com from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $14.86.

Shares of LZ stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $12.30. 484,579 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,037,232. LegalZoom.com has a 1 year low of $6.89 and a 1 year high of $15.68. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.64. The firm has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of -306.00 and a beta of 1.01.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of LegalZoom.com by 487.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 212,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,007,000 after buying an additional 176,523 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of LegalZoom.com by 669.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 7,412 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of LegalZoom.com in the 1st quarter worth $63,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of LegalZoom.com by 232.6% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 56,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,000 after buying an additional 39,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of LegalZoom.com by 50.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,491,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,649,000 after buying an additional 1,843,874 shares during the last quarter. 66.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LegalZoom.com, Inc operates an online platform for legal and compliance solutions in the United States. The company's platform offers products and services, including business formations, creating estate planning documents, protecting intellectual property, completing certain forms and agreements, providing access to independent attorney advice, and connecting customers with experts for tax preparation and bookkeeping services.

