Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. Buys 230 Shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. lifted its stake in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,626 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Snap-on comprises about 1.2% of Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. owned 0.06% of Snap-on worth $8,302,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Snap-on by 57.3% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Snap-on during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Snap-on by 50.0% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of Snap-on by 183.6% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Snap-on during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. 92.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Snap-on alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on SNA shares. CL King started coverage on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Friday, July 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on shares of Snap-on from $302.00 to $328.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Snap-on from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Snap-on from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Longbow Research upgraded shares of Snap-on from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $296.83.

Insider Transactions at Snap-on

In other news, VP Iain Boyd sold 8,963 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.30, for a total transaction of $2,592,995.90. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,124,908.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Iain Boyd sold 8,963 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.30, for a total value of $2,592,995.90. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,124,908.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 22,348 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.48, for a total transaction of $5,575,379.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 687,081 shares in the company, valued at $171,412,967.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 57,244 shares of company stock worth $15,473,850 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Snap-on Price Performance

SNA stock traded down $1.35 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $266.35. The stock had a trading volume of 91,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 292,501. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $277.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $259.25. The company has a current ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $14.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.11. Snap-on Incorporated has a 52-week low of $200.75 and a 52-week high of $297.26.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $4.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.58 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. Snap-on had a return on equity of 21.38% and a net margin of 21.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.27 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Snap-on Incorporated will post 18.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Snap-on Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.90%.

Snap-on Company Profile

(Free Report)

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Snap-on Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap-on and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.