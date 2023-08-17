Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. Buys 3,250 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. increased its stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 6.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,616 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,250 shares during the quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $3,599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MDLZ. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. raised its holdings in Mondelez International by 290.6% during the 1st quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 14,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $988,000 after acquiring an additional 10,544 shares during the period. Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new stake in Mondelez International during the 1st quarter valued at $3,416,000. L & S Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Mondelez International by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. L & S Advisors Inc now owns 93,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,543,000 after acquiring an additional 17,383 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Mondelez International during the 1st quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Mondelez International by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,766,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,184,000 after acquiring an additional 40,529 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MDLZ. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $76.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $78.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $72.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.39.

Mondelez International Trading Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ MDLZ traded down $0.63 during trading on Thursday, hitting $71.33. 2,249,414 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,079,455. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $73.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.43. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.72 and a 12-month high of $78.59. The firm has a market cap of $97.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.83, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.63.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.07. Mondelez International had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 15.49%. The business had revenue of $8.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

Mondelez International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. This is a positive change from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.99%.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

