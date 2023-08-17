Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. Decreases Stake in Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH)

Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH – Free Report) by 10.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 298,941 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 35,500 shares during the quarter. Tri Pointe Homes accounts for about 1.1% of Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. owned about 0.30% of Tri Pointe Homes worth $7,569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TPH. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,642,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Tri Pointe Homes by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,280,773 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $116,760,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095,649 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Tri Pointe Homes during the 4th quarter worth $17,632,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Tri Pointe Homes by 404.3% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 704,772 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,649,000 after purchasing an additional 565,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Tri Pointe Homes by 73.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 883,736 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $17,745,000 after purchasing an additional 373,400 shares during the last quarter. 98.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Tri Pointe Homes stock traded down $1.57 on Thursday, reaching $30.20. 388,199 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,034,294. Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.59 and a 1-year high of $34.04. The company has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.10.

Tri Pointe Homes ( NYSE:TPH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The construction company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $819.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $703.67 million. Tri Pointe Homes had a return on equity of 17.37% and a net margin of 11.71%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on TPH. StockNews.com began coverage on Tri Pointe Homes in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Tri Pointe Homes in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded Tri Pointe Homes from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Tri Pointe Homes from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on Tri Pointe Homes from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.00.

In related news, CFO Glenn J. Keeler sold 21,413 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.01, for a total value of $706,843.13. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 102,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,373,423.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Tri Pointe Homes news, CFO Glenn J. Keeler sold 21,413 shares of Tri Pointe Homes stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.01, for a total value of $706,843.13. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 102,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,373,423.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lawrence B. Burrows sold 7,677 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.48, for a total value of $241,671.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 86,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,735,328.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six regional home building brands comprising Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Northern Virginia.

