Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. Has $15.33 Million Stock Position in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. raised its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) by 15.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 165,336 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,800 shares during the period. Booz Allen Hamilton makes up approximately 2.3% of Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. owned about 0.12% of Booz Allen Hamilton worth $15,325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 281.5% during the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 412 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 54.8% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 511 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 82.6% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 568 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.45% of the company’s stock.

Booz Allen Hamilton Trading Down 3.7 %

Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock traded down $4.48 during trading on Thursday, hitting $115.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 666,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 993,146. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 52 week low of $87.99 and a 52 week high of $125.19. The stock has a market cap of $15.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $114.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.61.

Booz Allen Hamilton Announces Dividend

Booz Allen Hamilton ( NYSE:BAH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 26th. The business services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 58.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 5.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 85.07%.

Insider Transactions at Booz Allen Hamilton

In other news, EVP Nancy Laben sold 4,117 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $432,285.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,424,470. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Nancy Laben sold 4,117 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $432,285.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,424,470. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Susan L. Penfield sold 22,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.78, for a total transaction of $2,277,628.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,994,738.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 220,920 shares of company stock valued at $25,196,062 in the last 90 days. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BAH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. 51job reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $123.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Booz Allen Hamilton presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.00.

Booz Allen Hamilton Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It also focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

