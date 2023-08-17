Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. Increases Stock Position in SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:EFAX)

Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. increased its position in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:EFAX – Free Report) by 89.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 269,428 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 127,414 shares during the quarter. SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF makes up 1.5% of Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd.’s holdings in SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF were worth $9,980,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 100.0% during the first quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 920 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its holdings in SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 99.9% during the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 1,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 100.0% during the first quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 100.1% during the first quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 2,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 95.1% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA EFAX traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $36.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,335. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $37.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $220.58 million, a P/E ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 0.87. SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF has a 1-year low of $28.72 and a 1-year high of $38.84.

SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF Company Profile

The SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (EFAX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE ex Fossil Fuels index. The fund tracks a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index that excludes companies that own fossil fuel reserves. EFAX was launched on Oct 24, 2016 and is managed by State Street.

