Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. Purchases 152,370 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. lifted its position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 482.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 183,946 shares of the game software company’s stock after buying an additional 152,370 shares during the period. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. owned about 0.07% of Electronic Arts worth $4,547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in EA. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Electronic Arts by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,802,596 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $2,758,246,000 after purchasing an additional 149,746 shares during the period. Amundi boosted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 32.4% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 6,569,700 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $827,685,000 after buying an additional 1,608,594 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,756,220 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $702,106,000 after buying an additional 87,093 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,492,497 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $426,713,000 after buying an additional 35,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 62.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,193,059 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $390,128,000 after buying an additional 1,223,195 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.65% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on EA shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Roth Mkm raised their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $112.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 8th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $128.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Electronic Arts currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.64.

Electronic Arts Price Performance

NASDAQ:EA traded down $1.64 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $119.04. The stock had a trading volume of 978,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,292,269. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $130.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.25 billion, a PE ratio of 37.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12 month low of $108.53 and a 12 month high of $140.30.

Electronic Arts Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 30th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 29th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.53%.

Insider Activity at Electronic Arts

In other Electronic Arts news, CAO Eric Charles Kelly sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.19, for a total value of $250,380.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,112 shares in the company, valued at $765,161.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Electronic Arts news, CAO Eric Charles Kelly sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.19, for a total value of $250,380.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,112 shares in the company, valued at $765,161.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Luis A. Ubinas sold 2,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.06, for a total transaction of $244,608.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,203 shares of company stock valued at $3,334,092 over the last three months. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Electronic Arts Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

