Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. Purchases New Stake in TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU)

Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU – Free Report) (TSE:T) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 15,031 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000.
Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of TELUS during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in TELUS by 227.5% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,598 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TELUS by 44.5% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,989 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TELUS in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of TELUS during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 45.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of brokerages have weighed in on TU. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of TELUS from C$29.50 to C$28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on TELUS in a report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Desjardins lowered their target price on TELUS from C$29.00 to C$27.50 in a report on Friday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on TELUS from C$33.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on TELUS from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 7th.
TELUS Trading Down 0.8 %
Shares of TU stock traded down $0.13 on Thursday, hitting $16.96. The company had a trading volume of 881,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,572,193. TELUS Co. has a twelve month low of $16.68 and a twelve month high of $23.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $24.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.73.
TELUS Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be issued a $0.274 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. This is a positive change from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 172.58%.
TELUS Company Profile
TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network services; mobile technologies equipment; data services, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain and consumer goods technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services.
