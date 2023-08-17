Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. Sells 1,457 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 72.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 562 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,457 shares during the period. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd.’s holdings in Booking were worth $1,491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Booking in the 4th quarter valued at $1,068,137,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Booking by 15,671.5% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 334,041 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $886,014,000 after buying an additional 331,923 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Booking by 3,557.5% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 142,166 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $333,870,000 after buying an additional 138,279 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Booking by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,402,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,825,652,000 after buying an additional 119,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Booking by 61.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 295,891 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $596,303,000 after buying an additional 112,831 shares during the last quarter. 89.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Booking alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Booking news, insider Paulo Pisano sold 170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,192.59, for a total transaction of $542,740.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,043 shares in the company, valued at $12,907,641.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Paulo Pisano sold 170 shares of Booking stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,192.59, for a total value of $542,740.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,043 shares in the company, valued at $12,907,641.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of Booking stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,595.54, for a total transaction of $1,427,547.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,645,712.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,970 shares of company stock worth $11,548,227 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BKNG. Susquehanna increased their price target on Booking from $3,000.00 to $3,600.00 in a research note on Monday, August 7th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Booking from $2,900.00 to $2,925.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on Booking in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Booking from $3,350.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Booking from $2,600.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,103.80.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Booking

Booking Stock Performance

Booking stock traded down $76.21 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $3,119.14. 173,223 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 322,132. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,616.85 and a 52 week high of $3,251.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market cap of $111.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,844.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2,665.20.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $37.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $28.84 by $8.78. Booking had a return on equity of 285.21% and a net margin of 23.04%. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $19.08 earnings per share. Booking’s quarterly revenue was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 142.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Booking Profile

(Free Report)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.