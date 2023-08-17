Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. Takes $5.92 Million Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 191,537 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,922,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 117,461.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,587,893 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,703,193,000 after purchasing an additional 24,566,978 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,602,874 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,375,020,000 after purchasing an additional 3,929,586 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,599,313 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,260,929,000 after purchasing an additional 476,768 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 18,000,148 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,978,936,000 after purchasing an additional 129,132 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,467,351,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.48% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Stock Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:QCOM traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $110.09. 2,918,976 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,108,053. The firm has a market cap of $122.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.22. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a twelve month low of $101.47 and a twelve month high of $152.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $120.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.76.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at QUALCOMM

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 41.88%.

In other QUALCOMM news, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.16, for a total value of $114,160.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,745 shares in the company, valued at $770,009.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

QCOM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on QUALCOMM from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $159.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.26.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

Free Report

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

