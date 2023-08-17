LendingClub (NYSE:LC) Downgraded by StockNews.com

LendingClub (NYSE:LC – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.
Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on LC. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on LendingClub in a research report on Friday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.50 price objective for the company. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of LendingClub in a report on Thursday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, LendingClub presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.92.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on LendingClub
LendingClub Stock Performance
LendingClub (NYSE:LC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The credit services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $232.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.41 million. LendingClub had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 7.04%. LendingClub’s revenue was down 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that LendingClub will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On LendingClub
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LC. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in LendingClub during the first quarter worth $241,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in LendingClub by 27.2% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,242 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 4,334 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of LendingClub by 84.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 549,930 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $8,677,000 after purchasing an additional 251,160 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of LendingClub in the 1st quarter worth about $438,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of LendingClub by 367.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,607 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,049 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.47% of the company’s stock.
About LendingClub
LendingClub Corporation, operates as a bank holding company for LendingClub Bank, National Association that provides range of financial products and services in the United States. It offers deposit products, including savings accounts, checking accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides loan products, such as consumer loans comprising unsecured personal loans, secured auto refinance loans, and patient and education finance loans; and commercial loans, including small business loans.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than LendingClub
- Investing in Agriculture 101: How to Invest in Agriculture
- 3 Ways to Play the Upcoming NFL Season
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- The TJX Companies: Offprice Retail Hits its Stride in Q2
- 3 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy Now
- Target Misses The Mark: Is It Too Late To Sell?
Receive News & Ratings for LendingClub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LendingClub and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.