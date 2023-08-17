Lennox International (NYSE:LII) Research Coverage Started at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Lennox International (NYSE:LII – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued a sector perform rating and a $391.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Lennox International from $375.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Mizuho raised their price target on Lennox International from $260.00 to $340.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Barclays raised their price target on Lennox International from $280.00 to $350.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Lennox International in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on Lennox International from $370.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $319.23.

Get Lennox International alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on LII

Lennox International Trading Down 4.0 %

Shares of NYSE:LII traded down $14.77 on Wednesday, hitting $352.19. 304,643 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 306,600. Lennox International has a 12 month low of $202.97 and a 12 month high of $382.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $336.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $289.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.06, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The construction company reported $6.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.21 by $0.94. Lennox International had a negative return on equity of 390.97% and a net margin of 11.49%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.00 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Lennox International will post 16.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lennox International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. Lennox International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.41%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Chris Kosel sold 602 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.98, for a total value of $224,533.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,046 shares in the company, valued at $763,117.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Lennox International

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its position in shares of Lennox International by 4.0% during the first quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 636,200 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $159,067,000 after purchasing an additional 24,536 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lennox International by 5.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 515,049 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $167,691,000 after purchasing an additional 24,870 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Lennox International by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 404,068 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $89,973,000 after buying an additional 10,227 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Lennox International by 55.0% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 110,763 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,613,000 after buying an additional 39,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Lennox International by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 101,530 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,106,000 after buying an additional 2,351 shares in the last quarter. 68.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lennox International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lennox International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lennox International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennox International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.