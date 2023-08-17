LGL Group (NYSE:LGL) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of LGL Group (NYSE:LGL – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE LGL traded up $0.10 during trading on Monday, hitting $4.85. The stock had a trading volume of 1,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,717. LGL Group has a 12 month low of $3.88 and a 12 month high of $15.00.

LGL Group (NYSE:LGL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, June 16th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $0.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.60 million. Equities research analysts forecast that LGL Group will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

LGL Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, design and marketing of industrial and commercial products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Electronic Components and Electronic Instruments. The Electronic Components segment offers highly-engineered and highly-reliability frequency and spectrum control products.

