Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) Price Target Raised to $60.00 at Bank of America

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Bank of America from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on LI. HSBC raised their price target on Li Auto from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Barclays raised their price target on Li Auto from $34.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. TheStreet upgraded Li Auto from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Citigroup raised their price target on Li Auto from $208.80 to $250.30 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Li Auto from $30.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Li Auto currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $70.42.

LI traded up $0.68 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $40.98. 5,155,851 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,434,756. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Li Auto has a 12-month low of $12.52 and a 12-month high of $47.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 179.43 and a beta of 0.83.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. abrdn plc grew its stake in Li Auto by 0.9% in the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 27,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $977,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in Li Auto by 28.5% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Li Auto by 3.5% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 8,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Li Auto by 2.0% in the second quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $911,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Li Auto by 9.0% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.32% of the company’s stock.

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells new energy vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company provides Li ONE and Li L series smart electric vehicles. It also offers sales and after sales management, and technology development and corporate management services, as well as purchases manufacturing equipment.

