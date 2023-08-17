Liberty TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:LTRPA) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Liberty TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:LTRPA – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Liberty TripAdvisor Stock Performance

LTRPA stock traded up $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $0.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 293,925. Liberty TripAdvisor has a 52 week low of $0.57 and a 52 week high of $1.68. The company has a market capitalization of $48.65 million, a P/E ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 2.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

Get Liberty TripAdvisor alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Liberty TripAdvisor

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LTRPA. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Liberty TripAdvisor in the first quarter worth approximately $195,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Liberty TripAdvisor by 5.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,766,638 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,722,000 after purchasing an additional 191,637 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty TripAdvisor during the 1st quarter valued at $79,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Liberty TripAdvisor by 344.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 376,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $771,000 after acquiring an additional 291,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Liberty TripAdvisor by 32.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 305,047 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $625,000 after acquiring an additional 74,323 shares during the last quarter. 41.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Liberty TripAdvisor

Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a travel guidance platform that connects people and audience with travel partners. The company operates through three segments: Tripadvisor Core, Viator, and TheFork. It offers an online platform that provides content, travel guidance products and services, and two-sided marketplaces for travelers to discover, generate, and share authentic user-generated content in the form of ratings and reviews for destinations, points-of-interest, experiences, accommodations, restaurants, cruises, and other travel categories, including alternative accommodations, flights, and rental cars in approximately 40 countries and 20 languages worldwide.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty TripAdvisor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty TripAdvisor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.