LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.
Several other analysts have also issued reports on LPTH. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of LightPath Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 20th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on LightPath Technologies in a report on Friday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Worth Venture Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of LightPath Technologies by 1.1% in the second quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 845,962 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of LightPath Technologies by 130.4% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 84,072 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 47,580 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of LightPath Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. AMH Equity Ltd lifted its position in shares of LightPath Technologies by 9.7% in the second quarter. AMH Equity Ltd now owns 2,419,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,267,000 after acquiring an additional 213,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of LightPath Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. 28.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
LightPath Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes optical components and assemblies. The company offers precision molded glass aspheric optics, molded and diamond-turned infrared aspheric lenses, and other optical components used to produce products that manipulate light; and infrared products, including catalog and custom infrared optics.
