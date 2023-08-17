Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on Lincoln Educational Services from $8.50 to $10.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Lincoln Educational Services from $7.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. B. Riley upped their price target on Lincoln Educational Services from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Lake Street Capital upped their price target on Lincoln Educational Services from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th.

NASDAQ:LINC traded up $0.06 on Thursday, hitting $8.58. 2,249 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 108,586. The stock has a market capitalization of $269.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.07. Lincoln Educational Services has a 52 week low of $4.59 and a 52 week high of $9.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.43.

In related news, Director J Barry Morrow sold 11,428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.73, for a total value of $76,910.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 226,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,527,211.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director J Barry Morrow sold 11,428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.73, for a total value of $76,910.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 226,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,527,211.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Juniper Investment Company, Ll sold 194,312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.41, for a total value of $1,245,539.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,076,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,312,736.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 357,029 shares of company stock valued at $2,376,094 in the last ninety days. 29.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LINC. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in Lincoln Educational Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new position in Lincoln Educational Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Lincoln Educational Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 740.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 8,861 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.93% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides various career-oriented post-secondary education services to high school graduates and working adults in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Transportation and Skilled Trades, and Healthcare and Other Professions.

