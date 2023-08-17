Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on LECO. CL King began coverage on shares of Lincoln Electric in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Lincoln Electric in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Lincoln Electric from $176.00 to $211.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Lincoln Electric from $184.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Lincoln Electric from $145.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $187.00.

Lincoln Electric Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LECO traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $187.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 376,071. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.00, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $196.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $178.01. Lincoln Electric has a fifty-two week low of $120.01 and a fifty-two week high of $210.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.03.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.12. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 12.04% and a return on equity of 46.60%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lincoln Electric will post 9.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Peter M. Pletcher sold 1,845 shares of Lincoln Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.92, for a total value of $352,247.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,429 shares in the company, valued at $845,584.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Peter M. Pletcher sold 1,845 shares of Lincoln Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.92, for a total value of $352,247.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,429 shares in the company, valued at $845,584.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jennifer I. Ansberry sold 8,962 shares of Lincoln Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.27, for a total transaction of $1,794,819.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,919,283.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 108,017 shares of company stock worth $21,014,732 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Lincoln Electric

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 1,422.2% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 137 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln Electric in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln Electric in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 28.1% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 237 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln Electric in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.91% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln Electric Company Profile

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers brazing and soldering filler metals, arc welding equipment, plasma and oxyfuel cutting systems, wire feeding systems, fume control equipment, welding accessories, and specialty gas regulators, as well as consumables used in the brazing and soldering alloys market.

