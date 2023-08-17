LINK (LN) Price Reaches $24.74 on Exchanges

LINK (LN) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 17th. One LINK coin can now be bought for $24.74 or 0.00086726 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, LINK has traded 8.3% lower against the dollar. LINK has a total market cap of $175.09 million and $601,567.50 worth of LINK was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

LINK Coin Profile

LINK’s genesis date was September 2nd, 2018. LINK’s total supply is 7,077,898 coins. LINK’s official message board is finschia.medium.com. LINK’s official Twitter account is @finschia and its Facebook page is accessible here. LINK’s official website is finschia.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “LINK is a universally used base cryptocurrency (digital token) in the LINK ecosystem, distributed and used by a range of services. LINK is based on an independent blockchain main net called LINK Chain, designed to offer performance and stability, and able to support the use of dApps for LINE users.

LINK Chain is a consortium-type blockchain platform where each participating service constitutes one node in a larger network. It is built on a high-performing blockchain core network that can process more than 1,000 transactions per second in a single thread. LINK Chain supports prompt consensus based on the LFT (Loop Fault Tolerance) algorithm supporting BFT (Byzantine Fault Tolerance).”

LINK Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LINK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LINK should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LINK using one of the exchanges listed above.

