Liquidia’s (LQDA) Underperform Rating Reaffirmed at Wedbush

Wedbush restated their underperform rating on shares of Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $3.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Liquidia’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.91) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.13) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.50) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($1.56) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($1.52) EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on LQDA. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Liquidia in a report on Friday, August 11th. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Liquidia in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of Liquidia from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th.

Shares of Liquidia stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $6.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 135,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 538,176. The stock has a market cap of $448.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.99 and a beta of 0.06. Liquidia has a 52 week low of $4.06 and a 52 week high of $9.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.51.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Liquidia by 33.6% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 56,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 14,260 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Liquidia by 115.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 10,352 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Liquidia by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 110,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $864,000 after purchasing an additional 19,800 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Liquidia by 101.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 3,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Portolan Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Liquidia during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,846,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.50% of the company’s stock.

Liquidia Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes various products for unmet patient needs in the United States. Its product candidates include YUTREPIA, an inhaled dry powder formulation of treprostinil for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension.

