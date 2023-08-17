Lisa T. Su Sells 75,000 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Stock

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.59, for a total value of $8,369,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,192,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $356,281,650.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

Shares of AMD traded down $2.75 on Thursday, reaching $104.44. The stock had a trading volume of 58,388,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,845,402. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $114.62 and a 200 day moving average of $100.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.74 billion, a PE ratio of -5,273.36, a PEG ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.57 and a twelve month high of $132.83.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a positive return on equity of 5.69% and a negative net margin of 0.11%. Advanced Micro Devices’s quarterly revenue was down 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on AMD shares. Wedbush lifted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. HSBC lifted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $77.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $138.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.19.

View Our Latest Report on AMD

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the first quarter valued at about $10,199,000. Vicus Capital purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the first quarter valued at about $243,000. SouthState Corp grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 128.1% during the 4th quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 885 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. WD Rutherford LLC increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 40,698 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,989,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silver Oak Securities Incorporated acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $406,000. 68.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.