Livent Co. Forecasted to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of $0.47 Per Share (NYSE:LTHM)

Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM – Free Report) – Analysts at Scotiabank issued their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for Livent in a report released on Monday, August 14th. Scotiabank analyst B. Isaacson anticipates that the company will earn $0.47 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Livent’s current full-year earnings is $2.13 per share. Scotiabank also issued estimates for Livent’s FY2023 earnings at $2.12 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.04 EPS.

LTHM has been the topic of a number of other reports. HSBC lowered their price target on shares of Livent from $37.00 to $33.50 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Livent from $30.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Livent from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Livent from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, B. Riley raised shares of Livent from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Livent has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.41.

Shares of NYSE LTHM opened at $21.26 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.09. Livent has a 1 year low of $18.26 and a 1 year high of $36.38. The company has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of 12.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 3.76.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $235.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $257.00 million. Livent had a net margin of 38.85% and a return on equity of 26.79%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LTHM. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Livent by 99.6% in the first quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 5,879,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,702,000 after buying an additional 2,933,180 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Livent by 134.5% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,089,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,262,000 after purchasing an additional 2,345,546 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Livent by 10.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,659,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,549,000 after purchasing an additional 1,812,971 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Livent during the fourth quarter worth about $31,994,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Livent by 112.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,346,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,964,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242,502 shares during the last quarter. 95.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium compounds primarily used in lithium-based batteries, specialty polymers, and chemical synthesis applications in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and butyllithium, which is used in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in non-rechargeable batteries and the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications.

