London Finance & Investment Group (LON:LFI) Trading Down 1.2%

London Finance & Investment Group P.L.C. (LON:LFI – Get Free Report) fell 1.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 41 ($0.52) and last traded at GBX 41 ($0.52). 14,217 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 22% from the average session volume of 11,634 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 41.50 ($0.53).
The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 40.46 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 38.67. The firm has a market cap of £12.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,150.00 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 28.52 and a current ratio of 37.15.
About London Finance & Investment Group
London Finance & Investment Group P.L.C., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an investment finance and management company. It primarily invests in smaller U.K. quoted companies, which are balanced by a general portfolio that consists of investments in U.S., U.K. and European equities. The general portfolio includes interest in food and beverage, oil, natural resources, chemicals, and tobacco sectors.
