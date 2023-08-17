LooksRare Price Down 5.5% This Week (LOOKS)

LooksRare (LOOKS) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 17th. In the last week, LooksRare has traded down 5.5% against the dollar. One LooksRare token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0506 or 0.00000178 BTC on popular exchanges. LooksRare has a total market capitalization of $45.75 million and approximately $3.54 million worth of LooksRare was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

LooksRare Token Profile

LooksRare’s genesis date was December 20th, 2021. LooksRare’s total supply is 941,646,720 tokens and its circulating supply is 904,160,641 tokens. LooksRare’s official Twitter account is @looksrare and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for LooksRare is looksrare.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “LooksRare is the community-first NFT marketplace that actively rewards traders, collectors and creators for participating.

LOOKS is the token powering LooksRare, the community-focused NFT marketplace that actively rewards traders and creators for participating.”

Buying and Selling LooksRare

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LooksRare directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LooksRare should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LooksRare using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

