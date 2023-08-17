Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Sold by Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC reduced its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 2.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,094 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 80 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LOW. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. 73.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Lowe’s Companies Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE LOW traded down $0.32 during trading on Thursday, hitting $221.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 166,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,826,745. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $224.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $210.94. The firm has a market cap of $129.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.09. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $176.50 and a 52 week high of $237.21.

Lowe’s Companies Increases Dividend

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $22.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.68 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 68.42% and a net margin of 6.65%. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.51 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 26th were paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. This is a positive change from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 25th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.84%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LOW. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. StockNews.com cut Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $215.00 to $212.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $226.08.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Lowe’s Companies

Insider Activity at Lowe’s Companies

In related news, EVP Donald Frieson sold 13,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.45, for a total value of $2,668,043.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,020 shares in the company, valued at $3,666,169. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.