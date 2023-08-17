LPL Financial LLC Acquires 1,209,657 Shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL)

LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL – Free Report) by 43.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,025,116 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,209,657 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned about 6.13% of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF worth $187,128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of OMFL. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 348.1% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the last quarter.

BATS:OMFL traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $48.40. 649,511 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $49.05 and a 200 day moving average of $47.52.

The Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (OMFL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by a combination of five investment factors, which are weighted based on current macroeconomic conditions. OMFL was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

