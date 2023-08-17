LPL Financial LLC Acquires 421,934 Shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Free Report) by 7.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,023,175 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 421,934 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned about 6.51% of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF worth $288,329,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LMBS. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 271.3% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 9,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 7,202 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after buying an additional 3,660 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC bought a new position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $354,000. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC bought a new position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Price Performance

LMBS stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $47.44. The stock had a trading volume of 91,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 666,987. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 52 week low of $46.62 and a 52 week high of $48.55. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.88.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Dividend Announcement

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 24th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 21st. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%.

The First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (LMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a variety of mortgage-backed securities with target duration of less than 3 years. LMBS was launched on Nov 4, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

