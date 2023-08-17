LPL Financial LLC Acquires 436,565 Shares of Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GCOR)

LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GCOR – Free Report) by 10.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,707,793 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 436,565 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned 0.42% of Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $198,622,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $25,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 58.3% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $117,000. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 14.4% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 7,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter.

Get Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

GCOR traded down $0.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $40.38. 2,526 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,244. Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $39.47 and a twelve month high of $43.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.65.

Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

The Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (GCOR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Goldman Sachs US Broad Bond index. The fund tracks a broad-maturity, USD-denominated, investment-grade taxable bond index which screens securities for fundamental criteria. GCOR was launched on Sep 8, 2020 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GCOR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GCOR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.