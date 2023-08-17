LPL Financial LLC Buys 115,192 Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY – Free Report) by 7.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,630,467 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 115,192 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned about 7.95% of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF worth $137,008,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PSI Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 94.6% in the 1st quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $65,000. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 238.2% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the period.

Shares of SLY stock traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $85.46. 67,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 112,244. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $75.12 and a 12-month high of $93.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $85.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 1.15.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector in the United States equity market. The selection universe for the Index includes all the United States common equities listed on the New York Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market and NASDAQ Capital Market with market capitalizations between $250 million and $1.2 billion.

