LPL Financial LLC Grows Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 7.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,128,933 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 291,371 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Cisco Systems worth $215,840,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 112,307.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 59,519,500 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,835,509,000 after purchasing an additional 59,466,550 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,028,781,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 61,788,267 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,943,593,000 after purchasing an additional 9,160,347 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 70,560,539 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,331,344,000 after buying an additional 3,841,840 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 88.8% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 7,370,941 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $385,316,000 after buying an additional 3,466,620 shares during the period. 71.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cisco Systems stock traded up $2.52 during trading on Thursday, reaching $55.48. The company had a trading volume of 15,087,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,479,291. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $226.08 billion, a PE ratio of 19.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.00. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.60 and a 1-year high of $55.84.

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 16th. The network equipment provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $15.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.05 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.66% and a net margin of 20.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CSCO has been the topic of several research reports. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $63.00 in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.66.

In other Cisco Systems news, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 2,579 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.65, for a total value of $130,626.35. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 281,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,257,620.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 2,707 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total transaction of $131,289.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 46,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,232,067. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 2,579 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.65, for a total value of $130,626.35. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 281,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,257,620.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,093 shares of company stock worth $1,963,134. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points that are standalone, controller appliance-based, switch-converged, and Meraki cloud-managed offerings; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

