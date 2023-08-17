LPL Financial LLC Has $149 Million Stock Holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV – Free Report) by 8.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,305,276 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 243,838 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned about 4.69% of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF worth $149,002,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,004,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,430,000 after buying an additional 774,581 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 49.7% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,774,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,987,000 after buying an additional 30,220 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 141,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,597,000 after buying an additional 4,547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Unionview LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 3.8% during the first quarter. Unionview LLC now owns 77,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,476,000 after buying an additional 2,794 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ FV traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $45.90. 8,855 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 238,505. The stock has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.01 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.12. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a 1-year low of $39.85 and a 1-year high of $49.54.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.0451 per share. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 27th.

The First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (FV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US and global ETFs issued by First Trust. The index selects 5 ETFs based on relative price momentum. FV was launched on Mar 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

