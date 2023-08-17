LPL Financial LLC Has $160.36 Million Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 11.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,330,413 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 862,016 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned 0.12% of AT&T worth $160,360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of T. Newport Trust Co boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 196,653,545 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,785,581,000 after purchasing an additional 1,337,195 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 37.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 109,639,428 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,018,462,000 after purchasing an additional 29,769,976 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 85,003.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 76,836,936 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,414,568,000 after purchasing an additional 76,746,649 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter worth about $1,229,499,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 50,536,015 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $930,368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,872,515 shares in the last quarter. 54.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of AT&T from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $22.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. HSBC dropped their price target on shares of AT&T from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of AT&T from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of AT&T from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.00.

AT&T Stock Performance

Shares of T stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $14.03. 4,204,787 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,229,391. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.43 and a 52-week high of $20.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.65.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. AT&T had a negative net margin of 7.22% and a positive return on equity of 15.91%. The company had revenue of $29.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th were paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 7th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.91%. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently -90.98%.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Featured Stories

